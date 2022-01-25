Cold air takes over today and tomorrow, wind chills stay below zero

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s all about the cold for today, tonight and tomorrow! Highs will only be in the single digits today with lows well below zero tonight. Cold weather continues into tomorrow with some moderation likely by Thursday as highs return to the upper 20s and lower 30s by then. In terms of precipitation, there’s not much expected for the rest of the week aside from a few flurries on Thursday. Stay warm!

