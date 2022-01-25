Advertisement

Federal court ruling to allow Iowa mask mandate ban reinstatement

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s law banning mask mandates in schools will be reinstated after a federal court struck down a district court’s decision to block it.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law banning mask mandates in schools in May 2021.

A group of parents of children with disabilities and two other organizations sued the state in September 2021 to block enforcement of the law. Gov. Kim Reynolds and Director of Education Ann Lebo were named in the lawsuit. It argued the law violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act

District court granted a temporary restraining order against the law on Sept. 13, 2021 and a preliminary injunction on October 8, 2021. As many as 24 school districts then reimposed some form of mask mandate.

Gov. Reynolds appealed the ruling, arguing the plaintiffs lacked standing, failed to exhaust administrative remedies and the district court abused its discretion.

The judges ruled the parents had standing, but the district court’s injunction swept too broadly to address the needs of the parents suing.

The judges ruled that, “plaintiffs are not harmed by the absence of mask requirements at schools their children do not attend.”

The court is allowing the case to go back to district court, so the injunction can be limited to involve only the schools the plaintiff’s children attend.

