Officials ID 2 killed in early January house fire in Iowa

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in southeastern Iowa have identified two people killed in a house fire earlier this month.

Washington County officials said in a news release Monday that 79-year-old John Henry Downer and 53-year-old Noel Edmond Downer both died in the Jan. 8 fire in Riverside.

Firefighters who responded to reports of the fire found the bodies inside the home, where the Downers lived.

Riverside is a community of 1,100 people about 13 miles south of Iowa City.

