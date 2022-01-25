Advertisement

Officials ID 2 killed in early January house fire in Iowa

Authorities have identified the two people killed during a house fire earlier this month in...
Authorities have identified the two people killed during a house fire earlier this month in Washington County.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in southeastern Iowa have identified two people killed in a house fire earlier this month.

Washington County officials said in a news release Monday that 79-year-old John Henry Downer and 53-year-old Noel Edmond Downer both died in the Jan. 8 fire in Riverside.

Firefighters who responded to reports of the fire found the bodies inside the home, where the Downers lived.

Riverside is a community of 1,100 people about 13 miles south of Iowa City.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa School District
Ottumwa School District considering changes to its schools
Michael David Crabb, 35, left, and Brady Joe Clausi, 23, right.
Two Iowa men charged in motorcycle drag racing death
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Hearing for Fairfield teens accused of murder has been moved to February
Local schools cancel classes and vaccine rates drop as COVID-19 cases in Wapello County reach...
COVID-19 Cases in Wapello County hit record high

Latest News

Iowa GOP lawmakers want to eliminate retirement income tax
Waterloo man convicted of killing wife, burning her body
At Monday's school board meeting, the superintendent unveiled the proposal for changing grade...
Ottumwa School Superintendent introduces possible grade level changes to its schools
Ottumwa School District
Ottumwa School District considering changes to its schools