Ottumwa School District considering changes to its schools

By Anne Hughes
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Ottumwa School Board learned about the possible changes the district is considering at its schools at Monday’s meeting.

The superintendent gave a presentation that unveiled these new configurations to grade levels.

For example at the high school, grades would be 10th through the 12th.

Evans would have 8th and 9th grades.

Liberty would house 6th and 7th grades.

Douma Elementary would have first and second grades and another new building would be built for 3rd, 4th and 5th grades.

Pickwick would have Pre-K and southside kindergarten.

Northside schools would get upgrades at their buildings.

None of this is final, the Superintendent Mike McGrory said at the meeting they would need to get further input from the community, staff, and other groups before anything is official.

The district also voted on ending its preschool program with Sieda Head Start and district leaders also talked about the improvements being made for its new Learning Center which is expected to open later this year.

