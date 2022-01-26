7th Iowa man charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - A Sioux City man faces federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th U.S. Capitol riots.

Court documents, which were filed with the D.C. District Court, show Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, faces four charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Federal prosecutors say two days after the capitol riots, a tipster, who identified himself as one of Rader’s family members, said Rader had been sharing videos of himself on Capitol grounds, and inside the Capitol building, on January 6th.

In subsequent interviews, a member of Rader’s family, and another “tipster” told investigators Rader did, in fact, attend the capitol riots. But, none of the videos Rader shared showed him inside the Capitol building. An FBI special agent, who was investigating the case, reviewed

A review of Verizon cell phone records showed Rader’s device inside the Capitol building, on January 6th, as well.

Rader was released on bond. He’s set to have his next hearing, via Zoom, on Thursday, January 27th, at 1:00pm ET.

