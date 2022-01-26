Advertisement

7th Iowa man charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Sioux City man faces federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th U.S. Capitol...
A Sioux City man faces federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th U.S. Capitol riots.(KTIV)
By Matt Breen
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - A Sioux City man faces federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th U.S. Capitol riots.

Court documents, which were filed with the D.C. District Court, show Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, faces four charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Federal prosecutors say two days after the capitol riots, a tipster, who identified himself as one of Rader’s family members, said Rader had been sharing videos of himself on Capitol grounds, and inside the Capitol building, on January 6th.

In subsequent interviews, a member of Rader’s family, and another “tipster” told investigators Rader did, in fact, attend the capitol riots. But, none of the videos Rader shared showed him inside the Capitol building. An FBI special agent, who was investigating the case, reviewed

A review of Verizon cell phone records showed Rader’s device inside the Capitol building, on January 6th, as well.

Rader was released on bond. He’s set to have his next hearing, via Zoom, on Thursday, January 27th, at 1:00pm ET.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa School District
Ottumwa School District considering changes to its schools
ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
Authorities have identified the two people killed during a house fire earlier this month in...
Officials ID 2 killed in early January house fire in Iowa
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits a marine outside the Marine Barracks Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 25,...
Biden’s big test: Proving he can rally allies against Putin
Members of the Iowa National Guard gather during a networking event for support groups for...
National Guard sees troops reupping despite COVID, hard year
A plate of bacon sits on the kitchen table on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021,...
California judge delays enforcement of part of new bacon law
The superintendent gave a presentation that unveiled these new configurations to grade levels.
Ottumwa School District considering changes to its schools