Arctic temperatures continue through Wednesday morning

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Evening! Tonight, we’ll have a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the single digits below zero. Overnight wind chills will be in the minus teens and twenties.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to sunshine and wind chills in the minus teens. Sunshine will stick around for the entirety of Wednesday, with high temperatures rising into the teens. Wednesday night, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the teens.

