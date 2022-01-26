Advertisement

California judge delays enforcement of part of new bacon law

A plate of bacon sits on the kitchen table on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021,...
A plate of bacon sits on the kitchen table on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, near Elliott, Iowa. A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be prohibitively expensive or available at all in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day. Mardesen already meets the California standards for the hogs he sells to specialty meat company Niman Ranch, which supported passage of Proposition 12 and requires all of its roughly 650 hog farmers to give breeding pigs far more room than mandated by the law. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has decided to delay enforcement of part of a new farm animal welfare law that critics said would cause price hikes and supply shortages for bacon and other fresh pork products in the state.

The law that went into effect Jan. 1 stemmed from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters set the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs.

Superior Court Judge James Arguelles says retailers and restaurants will not be subject to enforcement of the new restrictions on whole pork meat sales until six months after the state enacts final regulations.

