Advertisement

New mother mourns loss of infant killed in crossfire in Atlanta

By Crystal Bui and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – Officers in Atlanta have arrested a man accused of killing a 6-month-old baby who was caught in the crossfire of a shootout Monday.

Police say Grayson Fleming-Gray was not the target but hit by a stray bullet as two people exchanged gunfire.

Kerri Gray was by the food mart in northwest Atlanta when she heard sudden popping sounds.

“When I went and opened up the back door he was slumped forward, and I thought he was asleep,” the new mother told WGCL. “The bullet had gone through the trunk and through his eye and up his back.”

Baby Grayson was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Police say they were innocent bystanders, caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

“I still can’t get the blood off my hands,” Gray said.

Gray said her son was very animated and his personality came out with him when he was born. He had just started to crawl and started to recognize his extended family.

“I’m almost positive that that guy - whatever has happened, whatever was going on his mind - has no idea what wake he left behind,” Gray said. “Not only have you taken my son away from me, but you have caused fear for the people who live in this neighborhood.”

DeQuasie Little, 22, was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. Records show he has been charged with various crimes in the past, including multiple assault allegations.

Investigators are still looking for others involved in the shooting.

Officials say this was the third child shot in Atlanta already this year.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa School District
Ottumwa School District considering changes to its schools
ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
Authorities have identified the two people killed during a house fire earlier this month in...
Officials ID 2 killed in early January house fire in Iowa
A Sioux City man faces federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th U.S. Capitol...
7th Iowa man charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

Detectives with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office helped reunite Tito the French bulldog with...
WATCH: French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in California safely returned to owners
A Nevada man is suing police after he says he was mistaken for a felon and kept in jail for...
Man sues after he says he was wrongfully jailed in case of mistaken identity
Tito the French bulldog was reunited with his owners 10 days after he was stolen at gunpoint.
French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in California safely returned to owners
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US delivers response to Russia’s Ukraine demands, Russian Foreign Ministry says
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
AP sources: Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court; Biden to fill vacancy