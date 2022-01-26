Advertisement

Report: Shark bites on the rise again

Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of...
Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.(Source: KCBS/KCAL via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Shark bites are on the rise – but you’re still unlikely to get bitten.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, 2021 saw 73 unprovoked shark bites around the world.

That number is up after three consecutive years of declines, though 2020 could be considered an outlier since the pandemic kept many people away from beaches.

The U.S. leads the world in shark bites, with 47 last year. All but five of them happened along the Atlantic Seaboard.

The good news is, the U.S. does not lead in deadly shark bites. Australia does, as three of its 12 recorded attacks in 2021 were fatal.

The U.S. only saw one such death.

Surfers account for more than half the shark bite victims around the world.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa School District
Ottumwa School District considering changes to its schools
ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
Authorities have identified the two people killed during a house fire earlier this month in...
Officials ID 2 killed in early January house fire in Iowa
A Sioux City man faces federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th U.S. Capitol...
7th Iowa man charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

Secretary of State Blinken warns Russia the U.S. will respond to "a single additional Russian...
US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Navy discharges 1st active-duty sailors for vaccine refusal
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Prince Andrew renews attempt to get Giuffre suit dismissed
This image shows the logo for the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Medicare posts key nursing home staffing info for consumers
Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law...
Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested