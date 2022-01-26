Very cold morning, then a quick rise to around 20 this afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a bitterly cold morning all across the area as temperatures settle down well below zero. This afternoon, things will get better as temperatures climb to around 20 degrees. Tonight, temperatures will continue to slowly rise as a warm front approaches, which may generate a few scattered flurries going into tomorrow. Plan on colder temperatures again going into Friday, though it won’t be as cold as what we have right now. Look for highs to get back into the 20s to lower 30s by the weekend.

