Des Moines police say victim of Jan. 9 shooting has died
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Des Moines apartment complex earlier this month has become the city’s first homicide of 2022 after the victim died from his wounds Thursday.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Jan. 9 in the parking lot of the complex.
Police say officers called to the scene found 24-year-old Trishay Marsean Thompson with gunshot wounds.
Thompson was rushed in critical condition to a Des Moines hospital, where he died of his injuries shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.
No arrests have been announced in Thompson’s killing.
