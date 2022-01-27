Advertisement

Des Moines police say victim of Jan. 9 shooting has died

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Des Moines apartment complex earlier this month has become the city’s first homicide of 2022 after the victim died from his wounds Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Jan. 9 in the parking lot of the complex.

Police say officers called to the scene found 24-year-old Trishay Marsean Thompson with gunshot wounds.

Thompson was rushed in critical condition to a Des Moines hospital, where he died of his injuries shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.

No arrests have been announced in Thompson’s killing.

