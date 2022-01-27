Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charge

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Fairfield, Iowa man was sentenced Wednesday to 190 months - or more than 15 years - in federal prison on a child pornography charge.

Auston Jacobus Hummell, 23, must serve 10 years of supervised release once he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

He also was ordered to pay $3,000 each to 11 victims in the case.

Hummell pleaded guilty in June to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court documents, the investigation into Hummell began when the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a cyber tip from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The tip indicated files containing child pornography were uploaded from specific IP addresses that were traced to Hummell.

After contacting the Kahoka Police Department in Kahoka, Missouri, a search warrant was issued for Hummell’s home and numerous electronic devices were seized.

The devices contained over 120,000 images and videos containing child pornography, according to court documents.

