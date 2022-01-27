A nice one today with highs into the 30s

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - If your car is longing for a car wash, today is probably a good one for it as highs hit the 30s alongside building clouds. There may be a few flurries around as a front pushes through the area this afternoon, but no impacts are expected. Behind this cold front, we’ll see some colder lows tonight but this bout of cold won’t be nearly as intense as the past few days. Looking ahead, this weekend looks great with highs into the 20s to lower 30s. We’re still keeping an eye on next week for some potentially active weather in the Tuesday through Thursday time period. Have a great day!

