Teacher sues Utah school district, citing retaliation for reporting students’ sexual harassment claims

By Emily Van de Riet and Chris Arnold
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARK CITY, Utah (KSTU) – A former elementary school teacher in Utah is suing a school district for what she believes is retaliation for reporting sexual harassment.

Kathy Moore says she was just trying to help her students by reporting incidents on their behalf, but now she is suing Park City School District.

Moore was teaching 5th grade at Parley Park Elementary School in December 2020 when she was approached by some of her female students, who confided in Moore about being sexually harassed.

“This incident was the final incident in a series of incidents that they let me know about,” Moore said.

In her lawsuit, Moore said after reporting the incident to her superiors, the school principal then asked Moore to inform the parents of the girls who were allegedly harassed, and of the boy who was accused of the harassment, which she said she did.

Two weeks later, Moore said she was directed by the principal the separate her classroom by gender – boys on one side of the room, girls on the other.

Then, a little more than a month later in January 2021, Moore was transferred to Trailside Elementary School and given the title of “permanent substitute teacher.” In April 2021, the district decided not to extend Moore’s contract for the following school year.

In addition, Moore claims she was “blacklisted” and that the district refused to hire her for “numerous open positions for which she was qualified.” Moore has been a teacher for 25 years.

“I’m entrusted with these students every year, and that comes with a responsibility to make sure that these students are safe,” Moore said. “I would do this again and again and again, I would report and protect my students in my care.”

A Park City School District spokesperson said that since this is a matter regarding pending litigation, the district will not provide any comment.

No further information was available.

