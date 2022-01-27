Advertisement

Turning warmer, with one exception, for the next several days

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Somewhat warmer air is generally here to stay for a few days, with one exception in the near term.

After a day where highs approach or exceed freezing, in some spots, on Thursday, a brief shot of colder air moves through the area on Thursday night into Friday. This sets highs back into the upper 10s; colder, but not as cold as our most recent arctic outbreak.

Thus, the bounce back to highs in the 30s comes quicker, returning by Saturday and staying through the first part of next week. Highs could get as warm as the mid 40s on Monday ahead of a developing storm system.

That system, or perhaps one-two punch of separate nearby systems, affects the area on Tuesday through Wednesday. This brings a chance for mixed precipitation, some of which could be heavy, and eventually colder air once again. Stay tuned for updates as we go through the next several days.

