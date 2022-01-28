Advertisement

Cooler today, quiet weekend still on track

Even though it's a colder day, it still looks good for your Friday. Plan on highs into the teens.
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a colder morning all across the area, though not nearly as bad as earlier this week. Highs today will be back into the teens. This weekend, quiet weather is likely with highs into the 30s tomorrow, then some mid-upper 20s on Sunday. A few weak fronts may generate some clouds from time to time, but no precipitation is expected. As we start February, the pattern starts getting more active and the potential is there for some snow in Iowa by the middle of next week. We’ll continue to watch the trends as the system still remains several days out. Have a good weekend!

