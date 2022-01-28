Advertisement

Crowd in Ontario cheers on anti-vaccine mandate truck convoy

Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way...
Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way to Ottawa to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by the Canadian government on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Vaughan. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)(Arthur Mola | Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022
TORONTO (AP) — Crowds cheered, waved flags and hoisted signs in Ontario as parts of a convoy of truckers headed for Ottawa to protest the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers.

A large crowd gathered outside a mall north of Toronto to cheer a group of local truckers preparing to join.

The convoy of truckers set to descend on Canada’s capital has prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and politicians to warn against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration.

The truckers are protesting a new requirement that truckers entering Canada be fully immunized as of Jan. 15.

The U.S. imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country beginning Jan. 22.

