Advertisement

Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash

A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.(Lee Jin-man | AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers certain Forte small cars from the 2017 and 2018 model years, and Sedona minivans and Soul small SUVs from 2017 through 2019. The electric Soul also is included.

The Korean automaker says the air bag control computer cover can contact a memory chip and damage the electrical circuit. That could stop the air bags from inflating.

Dealers will inspect the computer and either update software or replace it.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 21.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters after a...
Senator Joni Ernst pays visit to Ottumwa High School
An investigation is underway at an assisted living facility in Bondurant after a woman’s death.
Officials ID woman found outside Iowa assisted living home
A former Fairfield, Iowa man was sentenced Wednesday to 190 months - or more than 15 years - in...
Former Iowa man sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charge
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Donald...
Oklahoma executes man for 2001 slayings of 2 hotel workers
Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.
Pizza Hut adds ‘Spicy Lover’s Pizza’ to its menu

Latest News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says it won’t start a war as Ukraine tensions mount
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses; human chain formed to help
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey discusses infrastructure bill at the scene of Friday's bridge...
'We need it': Pittsburgh mayor discusses infrastructure bill after bridge collapse
President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID response...
Biden heads to Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses