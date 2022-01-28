Temporary setback on Friday in an overall warmer pattern

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The effects of a cold front on Thursday will be felt, quickly, by tonight into Friday.

Temperatures will fall into the low single digits, or even slightly below zero tonight, thanks to northerly winds ushering in a cold air mass once again. Wind chill values will start the day off below zero before air temperatures rise into the 10s. This weekend, highs will be in the 20s and 30s with a mix of sun and clouds, making for a much more pleasant feel to be outdoors.

Monday is the warmest of the near future, with 40s looking likely for highs for most of the area. Then, a storm system develops nearby, bringing a chance for rain, then snow. This system has the potential to be significant, so stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the middle of next week.

Colder air returns behind that system.

