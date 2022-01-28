Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — “Tiger King” Joe Exotic is headed to a federal courtroom Friday for a resentencing hearing.

His real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and he’s now in federal prison after a jury convicted him in a murder-for-hire plot involving his chief rival, Carole Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.

His attorneys are asking a judge for a downward departure in the hopes that he could be released from prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux City man faces federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th U.S. Capitol...
7th Iowa man charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Ottumwa School District
Ottumwa School District considering changes to its schools
Dolly Parton is partnering with Duncan Hines on new cake mixes.
Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines create baking collection
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Authorities have identified the two people killed during a house fire earlier this month in...
Officials ID 2 killed in early January house fire in Iowa

Latest News

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Ex-cop’s trial for Taylor raid offers new chance for justice
A suspect led Houston police on a chase Thursday that ended with him wounding three officers in...
Video shows shootout between suspect and Houston Police
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
FILE - A person holds a candle during a vigil, Jan. 18, 2022, in New York's Times Square, in...
LA, NYC killings spark anger, raise risk for homeless people