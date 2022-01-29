Advertisement

For-tornado ravaged churches, rebuilding means rethinking

A stained glass window is visible across the sanctuary of the St. James African Methodist...
A stained glass window is visible across the sanctuary of the St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church on Jan. 9, 2022, in Mayfield, Ky. A tornado on Dec. 10, 2021, collapsed the auditorium roof and northern-facing wall. “We don’t have a building, but other churches within our denomination have been sending us supplies,” said Thomas Bright, steward at St. James AME, which suffered major damage to its roof and sanctuary. “So ... we got some U-Haul containers in our parking lot and we set up tables, so we’ve been distributing supplies, food, clothes, cleaning supplies, whatever we can to the community.” (AP Photo/Audrey Jackson)(Audrey Jackson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The century-old Mayfield First United Methodist Church has long been an anchor in its Western Kentucky town, home to countless worship services, weddings, funerals and baptisms. But that was before a deadly tornado swept through in December, tearing off the church’s roof and covering the front entrance in rubble. It’s one of a half-dozen historic churches in Mayfield’s downtown that were destroyed or heavily damaged, all with roots dating to the 1800s.

While the rubble is still being cleared, it’s already apparent that the historic congregations are unlikely to rebuild in anything resembling their previous architectural glory, and their leaders say they must instead adapt for the 21st century.

