Generally warmer to end January

A quiet weekend ahead, with a warmer day on Saturday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect some ups and downs in temperatures over the next several days, but with at least generally warmer readings overall.

Highs on Saturday will likely warm past the freezing mark with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs dip back into the 20s on Sunday as a brief punch of colder air returns, but is quickly replaced by even warmer air on Monday. Then, highs will likely reach into the mid and upper 40s for most.

Tuesday begins the transition to a more wintry pattern, with precipitation likely by Wednesday. Right now, snowfall appears possible, which could be significant. However, with several days until this storm system, many things could change. So, stay tuned!

It seems likely that colder air returns again after that, with highs back in the 10s.

