Historic City Churches find new life as neighborhood centers

Church of the Incarnation is shown, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Minneapolis, where residents...
Church of the Incarnation is shown, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Minneapolis, where residents could pick up coats, sweaters and frozen chicken. With attendance dwindling, historic urban churches built in the early to mid-20th century, are fulfilling their faith-based mission to serve their neighbors. Between mass, people can pick up coats and sweaters along with bags of frozen chicken. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Across the U.S., historic urban churches built decades ago to accommodate hundreds or thousands of worshippers and bulging Sunday school classes have struggled with shrinking flocks and rising preservation costs. So, many are finding new ways to use their buildings that let them both keep those sacred places viable and serve the neighborhoods they’ve anchored for decades.

In Minneapolis alone, landmark churches have hosted everything from food pantries and Finnish language classes to tai-chi practices and group discussions on reparations. Elsewhere in the country, they’ve rented out space for events or programs like preschools, bringing in much needed revenue, and also made their buildings available free to community groups.

