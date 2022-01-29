Advertisement

Hope and healing in Kosovo’s Oscar entry ‘Hive’

This image released by Kino Lorber shows Yllka Gashi in a scene from "Hive." (Alexander...
This image released by Kino Lorber shows Yllka Gashi in a scene from "Hive." (Alexander Bloom/Kino Lorber via AP)(Alexander Bloom | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022
(AP) -Filmmaker Blerta Basholli’s debut feature “Hive,” about an Albanian-language film about a woman who starts her own business after the Kosovo War, is an international sensation. Last year it became the first film in Sundance history to win the top three awards in the world cinema competition.

Now, it has a strong chance of becoming Kosovo’s first Oscar contender in the best international feature category. It’s been shortlisted with 14 other films, which will be narrowed down to five on Feb. 8. “Hive” comes to video on demand on Feb. 1 and The Criterion Channel on Feb. 9, is based on the true story of Fahrije Hoti.

