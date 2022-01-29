Advertisement

A Seasonable January Weekend

A Seasonal January Weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A seasonable winter weekend is forecast for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. We’re waking up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the single digits. Temperatures will rise throughout the day until we reach the upper 20s.

What little clouds we do have this morning will gradually clear throughout the afternoon. The sky will stay clear tonight, and temperatures will cool into the mid-teens. A typical Sunday in January is expected with daytime upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida,...
Elementary school principal charged after sexting undercover cop posing as a minor, police say
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters after a...
Senator Joni Ernst pays visit to Ottumwa High School

Latest News

A Seasonal January Weekend
A Seasonal January Weekend
Another cold night, but temperatures rise through the night.
Generally warmer to end January
Another cold night, but temperatures rise through the night.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Cooler today, quiet weekend still on track