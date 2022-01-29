A Seasonable January Weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A seasonable winter weekend is forecast for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. We’re waking up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the single digits. Temperatures will rise throughout the day until we reach the upper 20s.

What little clouds we do have this morning will gradually clear throughout the afternoon. The sky will stay clear tonight, and temperatures will cool into the mid-teens. A typical Sunday in January is expected with daytime upper 20s.

