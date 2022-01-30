A bit colder Sunday, much warmer Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Thanks to a weak cold front on Saturday evening, temperatures to wrap up the weekend will fall a little bit short of where we started.

Highs will only reach the upper 20s, about 5 to 10 degrees colder than Saturday’s readings. Highs bounce back pretty quickly into the 40s onto Monday and Tuesday, allowing for additional snowmelt.

The middle of the week becomes more unsettled with snow chances increasing on Wednesday into Thursday. Details about the exact evolution of this storm system are still in flux, so please check back for additional information. For now, accumulating snow seems possible, especially in our Missouri counties.

Temperatures fall, again, for the end of the workweek.

