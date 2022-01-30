Advertisement

Brrr! It got so cold in Florida, Iguanas fell from trees.

An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise, Jan. 22, 2020, in Surfside,...
An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise, Jan. 22, 2020, in Surfside, Fla. The National Weather Service said Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 it's going to warm up nicely after the weekend. The low temperatures near freezing are quite rare in Florida, but at first glance the citrus, strawberry and tomato winter crops suffered no major damage. Farmers spray water onto the crops to help protect them from the cold. Iguanas, an invasive species, are well accustomed to the trees of South Florida. When it gets cold, like below 40 degrees, they go into a sort of suspended animation mode. And they fall to the ground. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A cold snap in Florida is different than in other places. We put on heavy coats when it’s 50 degrees. No blizzard conditions here in the Sunshine State, but we have our issues as well.

For example, in South Florida _ Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach _ there are iguanas falling out of trees. The National Weather Service said Sunday it’s all going to be fine. The low temperatures in the 30s are quite rare in Florida, and winter crops suffered no major damage. The iguanas are another matter.  When it gets cold they go into a sort of suspended animation mode and fall out of trees.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
Eddie Tipton.
Man convicted after rigging ‘Hot Lotto’ to leave prison on parole
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal escapes animal hospital
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

Latest News

A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
A chief nursing officer walks down a hallway in the recently reopened emergency room at a...
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
Helen Rottier, 25, shows her mother, Amy Rottier, 50, how she organizes her calendar on her...
Housework or Sleep? Study says it depends on when you were born
A house in Gateshead, north east England, Sunday Jan. 30, 2022, which lost its roof after...
Storm Malik hits Northern Europe with force; at least four dead