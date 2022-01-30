Advertisement

Cloudy and colder conditions expected on Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to sunshine across Southern Iowa and Northeastern Missouri this morning. However, clouds will build across the region this afternoon. Due to last night’s cold front and the cloud cover, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 20s.

Clouds will continue to stay over our area tonight and into Monday. While Sunday night lows will dip back into the upper-teens, Monday and Tuesday will be warmer, with highs in the 40s thanks to southerly winds. However, we’re watching a potential Winter Storm for the middle of the workweek.

