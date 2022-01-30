Advertisement

Man convicted after rigging ‘Hot Lotto’ to leave prison on parole

Eddie Tipton.
Eddie Tipton.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who was sentenced to 25 years in prison after rigging a lottery game in his favor will be released from prison early.

Eddie Tipton, 58, has been serving the sentence for a charge of ongoing criminal conduct. He pleaded guilty to the charge in 2017. Tipton was accused of rigging a computer program while employed at the Multi-State Lottery Association to enable him to pick winning numbers in several lottery games over six years.

According to television station KCCI, the Iowa Board of Parole said that he is being released to Texas.

The scheme which got him in legal trouble came to light when an anonymous trust tried to cash a $14 million-winning Hot Lotto ticket in 2010.

