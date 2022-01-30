Advertisement

Northern Ireland marks 50 years since bloody Sunday

People take part in a march to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday'...
People take part in a march to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' shootings in Londonderry, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. In 1972 British soldiers shot 28 unarmed civilians at a civil rights march, killing 13 on what is known as Bloody Sunday or the Bogside Massacre. Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the shootings in the Bogside area of Londonderry .(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)(Peter Morrison | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Relatives of those killed and injured on Bloody Sunday are marching in Northern Ireland to mark 50 years since one of the deadliest days in the conflict known as The Troubles. Thirteen people were killed and 15 others injured when British soldiers fired on civil rights protesters on Jan. 30, 1972 in the city of Derry that is also known as Londonderry. Britain’s government apologized in 2010 after an official inquiry found that the soldiers fired without justification on unarmed civilians and then lied about it for decades.

Hundreds made their way Sunday to the Bloody Sunday Monument for the annual memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday that Bloody  Sunday was “one of the darkest days in our history.”

