Advertisement

Storm Malik hits Northern Europe with force; at least four dead

A house in Gateshead, north east England, Sunday Jan. 30, 2022, which lost its roof after...
A house in Gateshead, north east England, Sunday Jan. 30, 2022, which lost its roof after strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK PA Photo. The Met Office have said that another blast of severe strong winds is set to hit parts of the UK. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)(Owen Humphreys | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELSINKI (AP) — A powerful winter storm has swept through northern Europe over the weekend. At least four people have been killed in Storm Malik while house and cars were destroyed.  Thousands of  households were left without electricity.

The storm was advancing in the Nordic region on Sunday bringing strong gusts of wind, extensive rain and snowfall in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.  Malik reached the Nordic region and northern Germany late Saturday after moving in from Britain where it caused havoc with material damage and transport chaos. It hit Scotland particularly bad.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
Eddie Tipton.
Man convicted after rigging ‘Hot Lotto’ to leave prison on parole
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal escapes animal hospital
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

Latest News

A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
A chief nursing officer walks down a hallway in the recently reopened emergency room at a...
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise, Jan. 22, 2020, in Surfside,...
Brrr! It got so cold in Florida, Iguanas fell from trees.
Helen Rottier, 25, shows her mother, Amy Rottier, 50, how she organizes her calendar on her...
Housework or Sleep? Study says it depends on when you were born