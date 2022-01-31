Advertisement

"Freedom Convoy" reaches Canadian capital to protest vaccine and mask mandates over the weekend

Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way...
Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way to Ottawa to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by the Canadian government on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Vaughan. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)(Arthur Mola | Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022
(CNN) - The anti-vaccine “Freedom Convoy” reached Canada’s capital of Ottawa on Saturday.

The convoy began in response to the Canadian government’s decision to impose a vaccine mandate on cross-border truckers. It requires unvaccinated truckers to quarantine when returning to Canada.

The protest started with several teams of truckers, but has gained support from others opposed to vaccine and mask mandates.

Although Saturday’s protest was generally peaceful, it was very noisy. There were an estimated 10,000 demonstrators at the rally.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were moved to an undisclosed location as a precaution.

Trudeau announced this week that he and his family are isolating because of a COVID-19 exposure.

The U.S. has imposed a similar mandate, with unvaccinated truckers required to quarantine when entering the country.

