Iowa virus hospitalizations fall from January peak

Iowa COVID-19
Iowa COVID-19(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus and the number of confirmed infections have dropped in Iowa, but hundreds of people in the state remain seriously ill with the virus.

State data released Monday shows that while hospitalizations have dropped about 10% in a week, Iowa continues to have 849 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 130 in intensive care.

The seven-day moving average of daily cases fell to around 4,200 from a recent peak of over 5,500 on Jan. 18. State data shows 242 people have died with COVID since Jan. 1.

Since the pandemic began, Iowa reports 8,501 have died.

