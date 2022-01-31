Advertisement

Nice finish to January, snow returns Wednesday

Winter Storm Watch issued for our southern counties
Today continues to look good and we'll send January out on a high note.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today continues to look nice and we’ll have highs into the 40s this afternoon. After a pretty cold month, it’s nice to send it out on a high note. Wednesday into Thursday, a winter storm will move into the area with several inches of snow possible. Right now, a general 3-6″ may occur with the potential for amounts to be higher than this around Kirksville. Stay tuned as we get closer!

