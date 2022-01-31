Advertisement

Temperatures rise early this week

Warmer air returns to start off the workweek.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect warmer highs during the next couple of days as southerly winds bring back some warm air.

Temperatures will likely be in the 40s on both days for most of the region. A breeze will be present, adding a slight chill to the air at times. A cold front moves through later on Tuesday, sending highs back below normal again.

This same front sets up to our southeast, serving as the focus for a broad area of heavy precipitation. In recent days, the trend in new data available about this system has been to shift its track and focus more and more south. This has pushed the area most likely to see heavy snow more and more out of the area, though some accumulation is still possible. The most likely area to see snow would be our Missouri counties. However, some shifts could still take place in the next day or two, so stay tuned for additional updates.

Temperatures rebound once again by the following weekend to levels somewhat closer to normal.

