Another warm day expected Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Cloud cover will continue across Northern Iowa and Southern Missouri tonight. This will keep overnight lows mild, in the low to mid 30s. Another warm day is in Tuesday’s forecast with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. However, temperatures will gradually drop into the low 30s by Tuesday evening. An overcast sky is also expected on Tuesday.

Snow showers are possible on Tuesday night as a winter storm moves into the Midwest. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Schtuyler, Adair, and Sullivan counties in southern Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.