Advertisement

Another warm day expected Tuesday

Another warm day expected Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Cloud cover will continue across Northern Iowa and Southern Missouri tonight. This will keep overnight lows mild, in the low to mid 30s. Another warm day is in Tuesday’s forecast with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. However, temperatures will gradually drop into the low 30s by Tuesday evening. An overcast sky is also expected on Tuesday.

Snow showers are possible on Tuesday night as a winter storm moves into the Midwest. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Schtuyler, Adair, and Sullivan counties in southern Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise, Jan. 22, 2020, in Surfside,...
Brrr! It got so cold in Florida, Iguanas fell from trees.
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
Eddie Tipton.
Man convicted after rigging ‘Hot Lotto’ to leave prison on parole
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting

Latest News

Another warm day expected Tuesday
Another warm day expected Tuesday
kyou wx
Nice finish to January, snow returns Wednesday
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Cool start to the day on Monday.
Temperatures rise early this week