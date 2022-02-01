Advertisement

A cold front moves through today, snow possible tonight into tomorrow

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Kirksville
Plan on a fairly quiet day as a cold front pushes through. No precipitation is expected today but snow is possible going into tomorrow.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today should be another good one even despite a cold front moving through the area. Plan on highs well into the 30s. Starting tonight, a system is expected to bring some snow to portions of our viewing area, especially over our Missouri counties. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Kirksville, however, nothing has been issued for Ottumwa. There will be a very sharp cutoff in snow totals in our area from south to north and it’s very possible much of our Iowa counties will pick up very little snowfall. The weather turns colder then for the rest of the week.

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Another warm day expected Tuesday
kyou wx
Nice finish to January, snow returns Wednesday