A cold front moves through today, snow possible tonight into tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today should be another good one even despite a cold front moving through the area. Plan on highs well into the 30s. Starting tonight, a system is expected to bring some snow to portions of our viewing area, especially over our Missouri counties. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Kirksville, however, nothing has been issued for Ottumwa. There will be a very sharp cutoff in snow totals in our area from south to north and it’s very possible much of our Iowa counties will pick up very little snowfall. The weather turns colder then for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.