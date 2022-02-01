Advertisement

Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans

A bipartisan effort to assist post 9/11 veterans who were exposed to toxic substances could be inching closer to the Senate floor.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A nearly $1 billion bipartisan measure to help veterans suffering from health problems post 9/11 is expected to take a step forward tomorrow, lawmakers believe.

Chairman Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Ks.) Kansas and Ranking Member Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mt.) announced they are sending legislation to the United States Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs on Wednesday for the Health Care For Burn Pit Veterans Act. They expect the measure will quickly pass, and then make its way onto the Senate floor for debate.

The Health Care For Burn Pit Veterans Act would offer access to Department of Veterans Affairs health care for every combat veteran who served after Nov. 1998 with a discharge date after Sept. 11, 2001. Currently, the senators say at least 1 million of the 3.5 million post-9/11 combat veterans exposed to toxic substances are unable to access VA care.

“One thing is abundantly clear, without action, post-9/11 veterans will suffer as Vietnam veterans have,” said Tester.

Open-air burn pits were once common during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The senators claim those burn pits handled dangerous materials and sent toxic fumes into the air. The senators claim many veterans who were exposed only recently discovered they are suffering from health issues.

“The challenge we have here is the backlog for benefits is so lengthy,” said Moran, who recognized the VA also needs support to get veterans more assistance.

As for how long veterans may have to wait for help to arrive, Tester said, “I think if we can get this bill passed, it’s going to cut that wait way down, and so that’s the goal.”

The senators said this is only step one of their three phased approach to the issue. Next, they plan to focus on presumptive conditions for veterans and delivering overdue benefits.

Read below the changes the senators say are in the bill:

  • Increases the period of eligibility for VA health care for post-9/11 combat veterans from five to 10 years following discharge and creates a one-year open enrollment period for post-9/11 combat veterans who did not enroll during their initial five years following discharge
  • Provides every veteran a toxic exposure screening during VA medical visits
  • Increases toxic exposure-related education and training for VA health care and benefits personnel
  • Establishes VA reporting requirements on VA medical data to treat toxic exposure
  • Mandates VA outreach program for toxic exposure veterans on VA care, benefits, and resources
  • Requires VA to perform mortality study on veterans who served in Southwest Asia during the Gulf War
  • Directs a study on post-9/11 veterans health trends
  • Requires a study on veterans’ cancer rates

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise, Jan. 22, 2020, in Surfside,...
Brrr! It got so cold in Florida, Iguanas fell from trees.
The fire department's staff is increasing, getting closer to levels before the staffing cut....
“A Huge Difference”: Two firefighters join fire department, another to come
At his Durant concert, Blake Shelton asked 6-year-old Wyatt Mckee to join him on stage and sing...
6-year-old waiting for a new heart steals the show at Blake Shelton concert
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

Latest News

President Joe Biden leaves after a news conference in the East Room of the White House in...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden puffs up claims of virus, job gains
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Iowa senators against proposal to make legislation easier to pass
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds lays out her legislative priorities for 2022 session in Condition of...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduces plan for 4% flat rate income tax