EPA orders Alliant to shut down coal ash storage pond in Ottumwa due to groundwater contamination

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage pond at its Ottumwa Generating Station due to groundwater contamination.

Alliant’s Ottumwa Generating Station’s ash pond is operated by its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company, and co-owned by MidAmerican Energy Company.

The Ottumwa Generating Station is a coal power plant that creates coal ash, a waste produced by burning coal, and it can contain harmful toxins.

Regulations went into effect in April 2021 that require electric utilities to cease placing waste into all unlined impoundments.

The EPA is specifically concerned about Alliant’s ability to address contamination from its unlined storage pond, which is located near a source of water for Ottumwa and other communities downstream.

Alliant’s subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company, asked for approval for an extension to allow the unlined impoundment to continue to receive wastestreams.

But the EPA said it decided to deny the request instead of granting conditional approval because the actions needed to bring the facility into compliance are not easily identified and cannot be implemented quickly.

Documents from the EPA also say above standard levels of cobalt were found in the groundwater.

The EPA has asked Alliant to take corrective action to mitigate the groundwater contamination.

