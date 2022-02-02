Marc Roe named new leader at Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A former city council member is now the new leader at Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress.

Marc Roe who began his connection to the organization as a board member for Ottumwa Economic Development Corporation and later as board president of GOPIP, has now transferred to the staff side of the business.

According to a press release, his background includes experience in financial operations, media, executive management, and human resource functions.

Blair Siems, GOPIP board chair says “We’re eager to have Marc join the team. His leadership within the community and his business acumen made him a great choice. We know he will keep Ottumwa’s best interests in mind and continue to move our community forward.”

“I am extremely excited to lead this extraordinary team and organization into its next chapter. The true strength of Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress has always been its members, and we intend to focus on reinforcing that. Additionally, as economic development has been a strategic priority, we will continue to be a leader for Ottumwa and Wapello County. We have a unique opportunity to reimagine GOPIP, both for its future and for the community. I am honored that the Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress Board of Directors has placed their trust in me, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running!” says Roe.

He has spent the past 6 years serving as City Councilman and working as Chief Strategy Officer for First Resources for nearly 2 years. Prior to that, he spent 6 years as the Chief Financial Officer for Tenco Industries, later becoming the Interim Chief Executive Officer for the agency. His duties will begin on February 21.

