Snow expected tonight and Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Snow is expected tonight and into Wednesday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri due to a winter storm moving through the Midwest.

A Winer Storm Advisory is in effect for our area for most of our Missouri counties this evening through Thursday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Adair County including Kirksville this evening through Thursday evening.

Only a trace to 2 inches of snow is expected for Southern Iowa while 2-3 inches is possible in locations including Unionville, Lancaster, and Milan. 3 or more inches is possible in Adair County.

KYOU Snowfall Forecast

Colder air is returning to our area with temperatures tonight in the single digits. Daytime temperatures on Wednesday will stay in the mid to upper teens.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.