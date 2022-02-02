Advertisement

Snow showers possible this morning, colder and windy through the day

Winter Storm Warning continues for Kirksville
Plan on a few snow showers to move through the area this morning. The worst of this system passes to the south of us.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a cold and windy one today. We can’t rule out some snow showers over southeast Iowa this morning, but otherwise, the worst of this massive system is thankfully missing much of the area. Plan on highs only into the teens with wind chills around zero much of the day. This weekend, another cold front moves through on Saturday night but due to extensive dry air, no precipitation is expected at this point. Have a good day!

