Advertisement

Wandering hen taken into custody at Pentagon security area

In this photo provided by the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, is a wandering chicken that...
In this photo provided by the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, is a wandering chicken that was caught sneaking around a security area at the Pentagon, a local animal welfare organization said. The loose hen was found Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, near the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington wrote in a tweet. She has been named Henny Penny.(Animal Welfare League of Arlington via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A wandering chicken was caught sneaking around a security area at the Pentagon, a local animal welfare organization said.

The loose hen was found early Monday morning near the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Virginia, wrote on social media.

“Apparently, the answer to ‘why did the chicken cross the road’ is to get to the Pentagon,” the group posted.

The chicken was taken into custody by one of the league’s employees.

Chelsea Jones, a spokesperson for the organization, said in an email that she couldn’t reveal the precise location where the bird was spotted.

“We are not allowed to disclose exactly where she was found,” Jones said. “We can only say it was at a security checkpoint.”

It’s also unclear where the chicken came from or how she got to the Pentagon.

The hen — which has brown feathers and a red comb and wattles — is a Rhode Island Red. Jones described the bird as “sweet” and “nervous” but said she has allowed some people to pet her.

She’s now known as Henny Penny, one of the names given to the chicken that thinks “the sky is falling” in a folk tale.

This one has gained notoriety of her own: Jimmy Fallon performed a song about her on “The Tonight Show.”

“Are you a normal clucker or an undercover spy?” Fallon sang on his Tuesday episode.

Jones said Henny Penny is being adopted by a staff member who has a small farm in western Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is expected Tonight and Wednesday
Snow expected tonight and Wednesday
The fire department's staff is increasing, getting closer to levels before the staffing cut....
“A Huge Difference”: Two firefighters join fire department, another to come
An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise, Jan. 22, 2020, in Surfside,...
Brrr! It got so cold in Florida, Iguanas fell from trees.
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school

Latest News

Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting...
No motive revealed in shooting that killed Minnesota student
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
Brooklyn judge’s son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in...
Nurse practitioner in Louisiana arrested for human trafficking, narcotics charges
Marc Roe has been named the new leader at Greater Ottumwa Parnters in Progress
Marc Roe named new leader at Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress