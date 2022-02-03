Another rather cold night, warmer air to follow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our weather stays quiet over the next several days, with an eventual increase in temperatures.

That does not include tonight, however, as lows fall to around 0 or just below in most cases. Expect wind chills on Friday morning to be in the -5 to -15 range once again, before we finally see some improvement toward highs in the 20s by the afternoon with some sunshine.

Southerly winds kick in for the start of the weekend, pumping highs back into the 30s. Next week, some days are likely to reach 40s for highs, providing a bit of a thaw for the area. Otherwise, no precipitation is expected in our area for the next seven days.

