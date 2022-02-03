Advertisement

Another rather cold night, warmer air to follow

Cold again tonight, but warmer air is on the way.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our weather stays quiet over the next several days, with an eventual increase in temperatures.

That does not include tonight, however, as lows fall to around 0 or just below in most cases. Expect wind chills on Friday morning to be in the -5 to -15 range once again, before we finally see some improvement toward highs in the 20s by the afternoon with some sunshine.

Southerly winds kick in for the start of the weekend, pumping highs back into the 30s. Next week, some days are likely to reach 40s for highs, providing a bit of a thaw for the area. Otherwise, no precipitation is expected in our area for the next seven days.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is expected Tonight and Wednesday
Snow expected tonight and Wednesday
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage...
EPA orders Alliant to shut down coal ash storage pond in Ottumwa due to groundwater contamination
Students have been building the house since August, and the program's instructor says they're...
Construction “on track” for Ottumwa School District housing project
Road closure to install new water main in Ottumwa
The fire department's staff is increasing, getting closer to levels before the staffing cut....
“A Huge Difference”: Two firefighters join fire department, another to come

Latest News

Clear, cold tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Cold and quiet the next few days, ups and downs into next week
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Cold again tonight.
Quiet weather, featuring eventually warmer temperatures