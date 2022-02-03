Advertisement

Cold and quiet the next few days, ups and downs into next week

Cold and dry weather continues today as sunshine returns.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - This system is now well down to our south and we should see highs back into the teens this afternoon. Some scattered clouds this morning will continue to thin through the day and winds will continue to blow from the north. Looking ahead, tomorrow will be quiet and dry. This weekend, a cold front will move through on Saturday night, but no precipitation is expected at this time. Have a good day!

