Advertisement

Iowa hospitalizations drop as virus spread rate slows

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of people being treated for the coronavirus in Iowa hospitals and those needing intensive care has continued to decline.

Health care officials had predicted the omicron variant, which is the dominant strain in the state, would likely subside in February after Iowa reached its peak virus spread in mid-January. Iowa Department of Public Health Data released Wednesday shows 794 people in hospitals, down from 929 a week ago.

There were 109 COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units, down from 165 on Jan. 26.

Iowa officials reported another 156 deaths that occurred between Oct. 10 and Jan. 27. Iowa’s death total is now at 8,657.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is expected Tonight and Wednesday
Snow expected tonight and Wednesday
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage...
EPA orders Alliant to shut down coal ash storage pond in Ottumwa due to groundwater contamination
The fire department's staff is increasing, getting closer to levels before the staffing cut....
“A Huge Difference”: Two firefighters join fire department, another to come
Marc Roe has been named the new leader at Greater Ottumwa Parnters in Progress
Marc Roe named new leader at Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with President Joe Biden on the current vacancy on the U.S....
Sen. Grassley meets with President Biden over US Supreme Court vacancy

Latest News

Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for...
Questions loom as COVID vaccine for kids under 5 nears
On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
COVID cases decline as tools to fight virus expand
State Auditor report finds no significant concerns about state’s reported COVID-19 data
The unvaccinated man says no one should be forced to get the vaccine – even if it means he...
Man denied kidney transplant unless he gets COVID vaccine