Advertisement

Iowa House passes bill aimed at expanding biofuels markets

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House has overwhelmingly approved a bill that expands the biofuels market in Iowa by requiring gas stations to sell fuel with higher blends of ethanol unless they obtain an exemption because of inadequate equipment.

The bill passed 81 to 10 on Wednesday, with nine House members absent. It now moves to the Senate.

The bill requires existing gas stations that have compatible equipment to offer E15 — a blend of gasoline with 15% ethanol — from at least one pump by 2026.

Stations must meet the new mandate if they can upgrade equipment with state-funded grants within certain cost limits. After next January, any new gas stations or those that install new tanks, pumps and hoses must offer E15 from at least half of their available pumps.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is expected Tonight and Wednesday
Snow expected tonight and Wednesday
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage...
EPA orders Alliant to shut down coal ash storage pond in Ottumwa due to groundwater contamination
The fire department's staff is increasing, getting closer to levels before the staffing cut....
“A Huge Difference”: Two firefighters join fire department, another to come
Marc Roe has been named the new leader at Greater Ottumwa Parnters in Progress
Marc Roe named new leader at Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with President Joe Biden on the current vacancy on the U.S....
Sen. Grassley meets with President Biden over US Supreme Court vacancy

Latest News

Iowa hospitalizations drop as virus spread rate slows
Students have been building the house since August, and the program's instructor says they're...
Construction “on track” for Ottumwa School District housing project
Marc Roe has been named the new leader at Greater Ottumwa Parnters in Progress
Marc Roe named new leader at Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage...
EPA orders Alliant to shut down coal ash storage pond in Ottumwa due to groundwater contamination