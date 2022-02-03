Advertisement

Iowa at Ohio State men’s basketball game postponed due to wintry weather

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, brings the ball upcourt against Ohio State's C.J. Walker during...
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, brings the ball upcourt against Ohio State's C.J. Walker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The college basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes has been postponed due to inclement weather in Columbus.

The game had been scheduled for Thursday night, but winter weather forced the cancellation of travel plans.

A major winter storm stretched across much of the U.S. bringing snow and ice to states from Texas to Ohio, as well as states further east.

The University of Iowa announced the game cancellation, saying the teams will work with the Big Ten Conference on rescheduling the game.

The Hawkeyes next game will be against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is expected Tonight and Wednesday
Snow expected tonight and Wednesday
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage...
EPA orders Alliant to shut down coal ash storage pond in Ottumwa due to groundwater contamination
The fire department's staff is increasing, getting closer to levels before the staffing cut....
“A Huge Difference”: Two firefighters join fire department, another to come
Marc Roe has been named the new leader at Greater Ottumwa Parnters in Progress
Marc Roe named new leader at Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with President Joe Biden on the current vacancy on the U.S....
Sen. Grassley meets with President Biden over US Supreme Court vacancy