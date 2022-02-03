Quiet weather, featuring eventually warmer temperatures

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect some ups and downs in temperatures over the next several days, but otherwise a quiet pattern is ahead.

Most of the rest of the strong winter storm affecting much of the U.S. stays to our southeast, though a flurry or bout of light snow cannot be fully ruled out in our Missouri counties. Otherwise, expect another day on Thursday with some sun, and highs only in the mid 10s.

Warmer air starts to return Friday into Saturday, and especially into next week when highs are back in the 40s. No other precipitation chances are currently in our forecast.

