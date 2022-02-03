Advertisement

Quiet weather, featuring eventually warmer temperatures

Quiet, and eventually warmer, weather ahead.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect some ups and downs in temperatures over the next several days, but otherwise a quiet pattern is ahead.

Most of the rest of the strong winter storm affecting much of the U.S. stays to our southeast, though a flurry or bout of light snow cannot be fully ruled out in our Missouri counties. Otherwise, expect another day on Thursday with some sun, and highs only in the mid 10s.

Warmer air starts to return Friday into Saturday, and especially into next week when highs are back in the 40s. No other precipitation chances are currently in our forecast.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is expected Tonight and Wednesday
Snow expected tonight and Wednesday
The fire department's staff is increasing, getting closer to levels before the staffing cut....
“A Huge Difference”: Two firefighters join fire department, another to come
An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise, Jan. 22, 2020, in Surfside,...
Brrr! It got so cold in Florida, Iguanas fell from trees.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage...
EPA orders Alliant to shut down coal ash storage pond in Ottumwa due to groundwater contamination
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

Cold again tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Snow showers possible this morning, colder and windy through the day
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Snow is expected Tonight and Wednesday
Snow expected tonight and Wednesday