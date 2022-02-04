Advertisement

State funding awarded to 16 Iowa school districts for early childcare, preschool programs

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The State on Friday awarded grants, of up to $10,000 each, to 16 Iowa school districts, including several in eastern Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced the grants, saying they’re meant to help the districts develop early childcare and preschool programs for children under the age of five.

The money can be used to cover the cost of training and planning sessions, along with travel expenses, transportation costs, communication and outreach services. The funds can also cover the cost of substitute teachers, so members can attend training and planning sessions.

“Introducing our children to innovative early learning opportunities will better prepare them for the transition to school while providing the support their parents need to enter and remain in the workforce,” Gov. Reynolds said in a news release. “Expanding child care access and quality is one of my top priorities and I commend these school districts for working together with the private sector to pursue it in their communities.”

The following districts have been awarded a one-time Blended Early Learning in Educational Foundations (BELIEF) grant:

  • Centerville Community School District
  • College Community School District
  • Davenport Community School District
  • Dubuque Community School District
  • Essex Community School District
  • Fort Madison Community School District
  • GMG Community School District
  • Hamburg Community School District
  • Keokuk Community School District
  • Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn Community School District
  • Pleasantville Community School District
  • Prairie City Monroe Community School District
  • Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District
  • Shenandoah Community School District
  • Union Community School District
  • Woodbine Community School District

The BELIEF grants come from funding the Iowa Department of Education received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021′s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

The state will open a second round of applications for the awards this spring.

